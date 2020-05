Fianna Fail is calling for independent statisticians to ensure that the new leaving cert process is fair.

It comes after a row in the Dail yesterday between Labour's Aodhan Ó Ríordáin and the Minister for Education Joe McHugh.

Deputy O Ríordáin argued that the algorithms used by the Department of Education to standardise results will be unfair to students in disadvantaged schools.

Fianna Fails's education spokesperson Thomas Byrne says there are ways to prevent that: