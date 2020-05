10 more people have passed away after contracting Covid-19 in the Republic.

The death toll now stands at 1,506.

426 positive tests have been reported, with the total number of confirmed cases now at 23,827.

the number of confirmed cases in Donegal now stands at 473, up one on the previous figure.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan explains why there has been an increase in the number of positive cases today: