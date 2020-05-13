This will put the LUH flood into perspective – O’Rourke

A consultant at Letterkenny University Hospital says it's going to be very difficult to rebuild the health service after Covid-19, and the challenges ahead will put the flood of 2013 into perspective.

In a wide ranging interview on today's Nine til Noon Show, Peter O'Rourke said as non-Covid related surgeries begin to return, there are issues facing the hospital, and getting back to pre-Covid levels of activity will not be possible in the short term.

He told Greg Hughes that the health service is sailing into uncharted waters.

He outlined how elective surgery is being gradually reintroduced.........