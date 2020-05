There's been a stand-up row in the Dáil over the new system for the Leaving Cert.

Labour's Aodhan O'Riordain says the algorithms used by the Department to standardise results will impact unfairly on disadvantaged schools as the results will be partly compared to previous years.

Minister Joe McHugh claims the system will be fair and won't disadvantage any students.

The two TDs clashed on the issue in the Dáil chamber: