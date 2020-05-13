Restricted Athletics training to restart next Monday

Athletics Ireland have announced that in accordance with government guidelines all clubs can return to limited activity from next Monday 18th May.

Along with Golf and Tennis, Athletics is one of the first sports to receive Sport Ireland and Government endorsement to return to activity.

Athletes can training on their one or in small groups of a maximum of 4 while maintaining social distancing as long as you live within the 5k radius of the club.

Hamish Adams, CEO says “It is a privilege for us to be one of the first sports returning to club activity and with this privilege comes a great responsibility to ensure all our clubs and members operate to the highest standards of compliance to prevent the further spread of Covid-19. This is the first small step on our journey to return to full activity, we continue to plan and prepare for competition and events from August onwards subject to government directives.”

“Every club will have their own unique set of Covid-19 challenges around social distancing, contact tracing, hygiene and member management. We strongly advise that each club committee meets virtually to develop their return to athletics plans. A draft risk assessment template is attached for further development with club safety officers to ensure the highest standards of hygiene, tracing and social distancing are established.”