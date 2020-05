The Education Minister has been accused of mishandling the Junior and Leaving Cert during the Coronavirus crisis.

The Dáil is hearing statements on education this afternoon as questions about the state exams persist.

Labour TD Aodhan O'Riordain says Minister Joe McHugh has provided a complete lack of transparency on the decisions made:

Education Minister Joe McHugh says the advice he has been given is the state exams could not have gone ahead: