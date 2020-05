A further 10 people with Covid 19 have died in the Republic.

It brings the death toll here to 1,497.

There are also 159 new confirmed cases - the total now stands at 23,401

Meanwhile, the Transport Minister has said it's likely people will be asked to wear face coverings from next week.

The National Public Health Emergency Team will make a decision on the issue on Friday.

But Minister Shane Ross says it's likely they will become part of the unwinding of restrictions: