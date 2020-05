Northern Ireland's five-stage plans to gradually emerge from lockdown will be published today.

First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill will outline the 'roadmap' to the Stormont assembly.

According to The Irish News, small outdoor gatherings will be allowed in the first phase, but cafes, restaurants and pubs will have to wait until step five before they can open.

Arlene Foster says it's important their plan does what's right for the region.........