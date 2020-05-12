Stormont publishes plan to gradually ease lockdown

Northern Ireland's government has published a five-step plan for gradually emerging from its lockdown.

The first stage will allow up to six people to meet outside, with the Executive saying it will consider three key criteria: the most up-to-date scientific evidence; the ability of the health service to cope; and the wider impacts on our health, society and the economy.

First Minister Arlene Foster says any changes will be science-led, not date-led, and will be reviewed every three weeks..............

On today's Nine til Noon Show, the importance of a science led approach was emphasised by Foyle MP and SDLP leader Colm Eastwood..............

The plan can be accessed HERE