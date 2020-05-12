NPHET to consider whether to recommend the wearing of masks

The National Public Health Emergency Team meets this morning to discuss if now is the time to recommend wearing masks in public.

It's expected they'll issue formal guidance shortly on when people should start wearing facial coverings, and how they should find, make and use them.

The death toll from the virus stands at 1,467, after a further 15 patients died, while there are now 23,135 confirmed cases. Three extra cases were confirmed in Donegal, bringing the total in the county to 472.

Chief medical officer Tony Holohan says any recommendation on the wearing of masks would be optional.............