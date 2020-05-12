New site being investigated for Buncrana Three School Campus

A member of the County Donegal Education and Training Board says the Three School Campus in Buncrana is still very much on the table.

At a virtual ETB meeting last evening, a letter was presented from the Department of Education, indicating that a new site has been identified, and officials are working on assessing its technical suitability.

An announcement could be made in a matter of weeks, members were told.

Cllr Rena Donaghey is welcoming the progress, she says initial discussions on acquiring the site are already underway................