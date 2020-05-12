Man due in court following West Donegal fire

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in his 50s, following a reported arson incident which led to a gorse fire in the Loughanoran area of Annagry yesterday.

The fire began at approximately 12:30pm.

Gardaí received reports of a man starting a fire outside a property in the area which then spread. Gardaí and Fire Services attended the scene. A technical examination of the area was carried out. No injuries were sustained as a result of this incident.

The man was taken to Milford Garda Station, and is due beforer a special sitting of Dungloe District Court.