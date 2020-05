Gardaí in Letterkenny are information about two fires in the town, one in the Bernard McGlinchey Town Park on Saturday night, and the other behind a pub in Oldtown in the early hours of last Thursday morning.

CCTV footage is being examined in relation to both incidents.

Speaking to Greg Hughes on today's Nine til Noon Show, Garda Grainne Doherty outlined what happened, beginning with the incident in the park................