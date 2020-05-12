Golf return for Donegal – Portsalon’s Daragh Lyons & Ballyliffin’s John Farren

As part of phase one of lifting the lockdown measures, Golf will be one of the first sports to return.

If you live within a five kilometre radius you’ll have the chance to return to the fairways next week.

Tee times are for members only which will have to be booked in advance and it will be casual golf only, there will be no competitions.

On this morning’s Nine Til Noon Show, Greg Hughes spoke with Darragh Lyons of Portsalon and John Farren of Ballyliffin on what form golf will take on its return...