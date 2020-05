Latest figures from the HSE show the number of Covid19 cases onsite at Letterkenny University Hospital has halved over the course of a week.

Last night at 8pm, there were 10 confirmed Covid cases onsite at the Hospital down from 20 on the previous Monday.

Letterkenny has the 3rd highest rate of suspected cases in a hospital in Ireland at 18, but that is down from last Monday's figure of 28.

There is currently no patients in the ICU at Letterkenny University Hospital being treated for Covid19.