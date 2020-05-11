Three more Covid-19 cases in Donegal

A further 15 people with COVID-19 have died and there are 139 new cases confirmed.

1,467 people have so far lost their lives, while there are 23,135 confirmed cases in this country.

An extra three cases have been confirmed in Donegal, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 472.

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 15 people with COVID-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,467* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Monday 11th May the HPSC has been notified of 139 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 23,135 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday 9th May (22,894 cases), reveals:

· 57% are female and 43% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

· 2,998 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 383 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 6,834 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,175 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,331 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,232 cases (5%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 61%, close contact accounts for 36%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “As we approach May 18th, the next date highlighted in the Government’s Roadmap, we continue to monitor key parameters associated with COVID-19. These include the number of new cases, numbers admitted to hospital and currently in ICU and the number of deaths.

“While 43% of the population believe the worst of this pandemic is behind us, the virus is still circulating, the risk is still there in our communities. The health service will continue to prepare and respond to the virus, the public are asked to stay the course and keep up the progress we have made.”