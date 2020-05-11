McMonagle backs calls for further CCTV

The Chair of the Joint Policing Committee in Donegal is backing calls for more CCTV in the vicinity of the park at Ballyboe between Meadowbank and Dr McGinley Road.

There have been a number of incidents in recent weeks, including the Easter Sunday arson attack on a communications mast, and the setting fire to a number of bushes last Wednesday evening.

Residents are calling for CCTV as a matter of urgency, local Cllr Gerry McMonagle says there is already some coverage from the Glencar Shopping Centre, but more can be done........