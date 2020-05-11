FF members have “huge issues” with FG coalition plans – O’Cuiv

Former Minister Éamon Ó Cuív claims many Fianna Fáil members would have 'huge issues' with forming a government with Fine Gael and the Greens.

The three parties are holding talks today to see whether they can put together a coalition.

The discussions are likely to continue for the rest of the month, with carbon emissions remaining a big issue.

Last week, Fianna Fail councillors in Donegal wrote to party leader Michael Martin expressing their opposition to a coalition with Fine Gael.

Galway West TD Éamon Ó Cuív says many other Fianna Fáil members share the Donegal view, and also have questions about the Green Party.......