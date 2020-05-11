83% want to continue to work remotely when restrictions ease

83 per-cent of people want to continue to work remotely after the Covid-19 Crisis.

A new survey by researchers at NUI Galway and the Western Development Commission of over 7-thousand-people online across a range of industries shows shows over half of those surveyed had never worked remotely before the pandemic.

It found the top three challenges facing workers at home - included not being able to switch off from work, harder to communicate with colleagues and poor physical workspace.

But the benefits include no traffic and no commute, reduced costs and greater flexibility.

Dr Alma McCarthy of NUI Galway is the report's Chief Author...........

The report can be accessed HERE