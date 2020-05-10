Professional integrity of teachers must be protected – TUI

The Association of Secondary Teachers of Ireland says it has huge concerns about a Leaving Cert with predictive grades but it is supporting the plan.

The union's recommending its members engage with calculated grades for students but it still has concerns about possible legal issues.

The Teachers Union of Ireland have also stated their initial preference has been that written exams would go ahead in July/August.

TUI have since said they will engage with Calculated Grades but the system must be fair and the professional integrity of teachers must be protected.

Joanne Irwin is Assistant General Secretary of the Teacher's Union of Ireland: