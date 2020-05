The HSE says it's still on target to deliver 100,000 tests per week from May 18th.

It says the average wait time for a result is now 2.4 days and that plans are being put in place to ramp up testing and contact tracing.

All staff and residents in the country's 577 nursing homes have now been tested and it says the focus has now moved to mental health and disability facilities.

HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid says a new 'scooping exercise' of its Covid-19 operations will begin next week: