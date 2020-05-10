HPSC today informed of 12 more Covid-19 related deaths

Another 12 people have died from the coronavirus in the Republic and and there are 236 new confirmed cases.

There has been no new cases confirmed in Donegal for the third day running. The figure stands at 469.

The number of cases on site at LUH is down to ten from a high of 38. There's 4 suspected cases and no new cases on site in the last 24 hours.

There is no one with Covid19 in ICU at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Today's data from the HSPC, as of midnight on Friday reveals that of the total of 22,996 nationally, 57% are female and 43% are male.

The median age of confirmed cases is 49 years, while 2,986 cases (13%) have been hospitalised. Of those hospitalised, 383 cases have been admitted to ICU.

6,771 cases are associated with healthcare workers.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,068 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,324 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,207 cases (5%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 61%, close contact accounts for 36%, travel abroad accounts for 3%.