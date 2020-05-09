Irish Rural Link welcome €40 million support package

Irish Rural Link has welcomed the COVID-19 support package of €40 million for Community and Voluntary Organisations, Charities and Social Enterprises.

Many of organisations and charities in Donegal have seen a drop in any earned income they generate as a result of having to close certain parts of their services such as charity shops, rental of space for meetings or other activities.

Seamus Boland, CEO of IRL says as the crisis continues the demand for these services also grows so its vital to ensure the vulnerable stay safe during these times: