GP’s seeing doubling of people they’re sending for Covid-19 testing

There were no new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Donegal yesterday, the first time since testing began.

The number of people who have tested positive for the virus in the county still stand at 469.

Meanwhile, GPs have seen a doubling of people they're sending for Covid-19 testing in the past week.

It's after the rules around who qualifies for testing were changed by the National Public Health Emergency Team.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Tony Holohan, says widening the criteria has led to a big increase in people being referred to test centres: