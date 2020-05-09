Government urged to provide protection to frontline childcare workers

A Donegal TD is urging the Government to provide protection to workers providing childcare to frontline healthcare staff during the Covid-19 pandemic.

This comes as Allianz, an insurance provider in the childcare sector, has said this week it will not provide cover for Covid-19 related claims for workers who take part in the State-sponsored scheme to provide childcare for frontline healthcare workers.

Speaking in the Dail, Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says its disappointing that the issue has not yet been resolved at this late stage: