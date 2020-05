It's been claimed that Letterkenny University Hospital testing capacity is not being utilised.

It's understood that the hospital had been processing approximately 300-400 samples per day at the beginning of April, with a 12-hour to 24-hour turnaround.

Now, the laboratory in Letterkenny University Hospital is reportedly only processing samples from patients and staff from within the hospital.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty has written to the Heath Minister, urging him to address the issue: