Some homes were evacuated in Derry overnight following the discovering of an electrical fire.

The blaze broke out at the Benvarden Avenue in the Waterside close to a gas line in the area.

The Chapel Road community centre was used a rest centre for those who had to leave their homes as a precaution.

In a statement, Local Cllr Christopher Jackson said, thankfully NIE identified the fault and worked as quickly as they could to resolve it and residents were able to return to their homes.