Dr Kevin Moran on the options for the safe return of sport

The GAA have set up a COVID-19 advisory group with Donegal Team Doctor Kevin Moran part of the 14 panel.

The GAA says that no inter-county games will be played before October with the association saying there is no appetite for playing games behind closed doors, but haven't ruled out the prospect.

A lot of scenarios will have to be ironed out if a return is to happen and the GAA have sought further clarity from the government on maintaining social distancing in a contact sport.

Dr Moran joined Greg Hughes on this mornings "Nine til Noon Show" to discuss the options on a safe resumption...