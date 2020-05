Low-income farmers received nearly 69 million euro under the social-welfare scheme 'Farm Assist' last year.

Nearly 6,000 people received the payment, which is capped at 203 euro a week.

More than 1,000 were in Donegal, and there were also high numbers in Mayo, Galway, Kerry, Cork and Monaghan.

Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice says farmers are under severe pressure at the moment.