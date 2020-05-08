Calls for urgent meeting to discuss future of pub industry

The Licensed Vintners Association says it is alarming and concerning to hear that there is very little prospect of pubs reopening in June.

They are now calling for an urgent meeting with the government to discuss the future of the industry following the comments by the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.

Earlier this week pubs outlined a number of proposals which would allow them to open in June rather than the government's suggested date in August.

Donal O'Keefe, Chief Executive of the VFI, is disappointed to hear Dr. Tony Holohan shoot down their plans: