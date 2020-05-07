‘The whole hill was ablaze’

Firefighters have been praised for battling an overnight gorse fire at Knockalla.

The alarm was raised at around 11pm with the blaze eventually brought under control late last night however there are reports that it's still smouldering this morning.

An investigation to determine the cause of the fire has been launched and anyone with information is being urged to contact Gardai.

Donegal Senator and local resident Niall Blaney who rang the emergency services says the location of the fire proved trying for the fire service: