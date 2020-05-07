Speculation mounts over future of Pieta House North West

There are calls on Pieta House to urgently clarify its position on reports of major cuts to services at its Letterkenny facility.

It's understood that almost all staff at Pieta House North West have been put on notice while therapists have been told not to arrange any more appointments after June.

The centre, which provides counselling to those who may be having suicidal thoughts or who have been bereaved by suicide opened its doors in May 2017 and expanded its services shortly afterwards due to a high demand locally.

The speculation comes as the charity is urging people to take part in their Darkness into Light 'sunrise' appeal this weekend.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan says serious questions need to be answered: