Player welfare concerns reason for no training

The GAA have explained why they have released players from inter-county training and kept all facilities shut until July 20th during the pandemic.

There is no player injury scheme during this period and there will be no collective training for club players that had hoped to resume training on May 18th.

There is nothing to stop a player training individually.

Yesterday, the GAA outlined that it would be October at the earliest before inter-county action can be held, with club championships possible in August and September.

GAA Director of Communications Alan Milton says player welfare concerns are why there won't be training for 11 weeks...

Alan also explained why facilities are closed until July 20th...