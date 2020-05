Donegal County Council's Road Safety Officer is urging people not to let their commitment to road safety slip.

Brian O'Donnell says there are more people on the roads now after the slight easing of restrictions earlier this week, but there is anecdotal evidence from gardai that speeding has been on the increase, as have detections for other road offences.

Mr O'Donnell says the impact of the pandemic will be with us for some time, and people must adjust their driving behaviour accordingly: