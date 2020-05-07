No Athletics until after August 1st

Athletics Ireland have confirmed all national competitions scheduled for May, June and July have been postponed until after the 1st August, 2020.

AI say they are actively considering new dates for competitions and events that are feasible to host based on the guidelines after that date.

Any return to activity and competition will be considered alongside government guidelines and when it is safe to do so.

They will also kept in mind training time required for athletes in clubs before any competition can resume.

Meanwhile Athletics Northern Ireland are planning a July return.

They hope to run a scaled down competition season as the easing of lockdown restrictions progress.

All competitions in the north are currently suspended until June 30th.