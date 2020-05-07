Hopes to increase employment after sale of factory at Údarás

Údarás na Gaeltachta has confirmed that the sale of a 12,000 square metre factory on the Gaoth Dobhair Business Park to a locally owned company is nearing completion.

The plant, which has vacant since 2004, is being sold to Irish Pressings Ltd, with the potential for up to 45 additional jobs.

Fáisc Miotail Éireann Teo, Irish Pressings Ltd, is the 2020 Irish Engineering and Manufacturing Team of the Year. It has grown and developed since its establishment in 2005, and Udaras says it's recognised on the international stage for its quality toolmaking and production capabilities as well the company’s management and innovation.

Despite some unsettling periods in the motor industry over the past few years, the company has been one of the success stories on the Gaoth Dobhair Business Park.

They suffered a set back early last year when Honda – one of the company’s largest customers - was leaving the UK. In the intervening 12-months, the company has secured new and additional work with some of the world’s leading car brands which not only replaces that of Honda, but which puts the company on a very strong growth trajectory.

The company is currently pricing work with some marquee names including Nissan, BMW, Williams Engineering, McLaren Automotive, and INEOS, and has recently hosted a site-visit in Gaoth Dobhair from engineering representatives from Volkswagen.