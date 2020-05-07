Donegal’s top Garda warns against complacency

Donegal's most senior garda has urged people not to let their compliance with movement restrictions slip as we move closer to an easing of restrictions.

In a statement last night, Chief Superintendent Terry Mc Ginn said a cross border approach has been adopted in Co Donegal. Cross border Covid-19 checkpoints have been taking place in cooperation with the PSNI, and she said and these continue this week.

The Chief Superintentent added that gardai have adopted a graduated policing response based on its tradition of policing by consent. This has seen Garda members engage, educate, encourage and, as a last resort, enforce. During this, she noted, gardai observed that the vast majority are adhering to the public health guidelines.

Chief Superintendent McGinn has emphasized the importance of compliance with the public health advice, stresing the regulations surrounding essential travel are there to protect vulnerable people in the community and continue to save lives.