There are calls for Covid-19 welfare payments to remain in place until at least Christmas time.

Sinn Féin says the payments will still be needed in December by up to a quarter of a million people who have been impacted by the coronavirus.

It comes as the Finance Minister indicated that the schemes cannot continue indefinitely.

Sinn Fein's finance spokesperson and Donegal TD Pearse Doherty, says ceasing the payments too soon is unacceptable: