A gorse fire in Ranafast has been brought under control, with fire service personnel and members of the local community monitoring the scene this afternoon to make sure it doesn't flare up again.

At one point, the flames were very close to a local home, but were beaten back with no damage to people or property.

Cllr Michael Cholm Mac GiollaEasbuig was one of those who fought the fire today, he's praised the professionalism of the fire service and the support of the local community............