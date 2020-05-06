Irish Water working to restore supplies to Letterkenny homes

Irish Water and Donegal County Council have advised customers in Hazel Wood Drive and Drummond Avenue, in Letterkenny Co Donegal that their water supply has been impacted as a result of a burst water main.

It is estimated that up to 100 properties may be affected by this unplanned outage.

It is expected that the repairs will be completed by 4.30pm today. Some customers may experience discoloured water when the water supply returns and are advised to run their tap until the discolouration disappears.

***************

More from Irish Water's statement -

