Gardai in Donegal are stressing that people who have been cocooning should not use the slight easing of restrictions to go to shops or to visit friends.

Sergeant Eunan Walsh says there were several incidents at checkpoints in the county yesterday in which older people indicated they would be interacting with others.

On today's Nine til Noon Show, he said restrictions remain in place for their own safety, and they should be avoiding contact with all other people............