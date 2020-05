A driver is due in court after being arrested for drug driving in Letterkenny overnight.

According to Gardai, the driver had travelled around 10km to collect friends to go for a Kebab, and upon being stopped at a Garda checkpoint, he tested positive for the presence of Cannabis.

The car was also seized for having no insurance.

Gardai are warning motorists to never drive under the influence and to not make any non-essential journeys as checkpoints continue right across the county.