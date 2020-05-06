Donegal among most vulnerable counties in Covid-19 analysis

A major economic study has found that Donegal is one of the three counties which are most exposed to significant economic disruption as a result of Covid-19.

The economic analysis which has been commissioned by the three regional assemblies finds Donegal has an exposure rate of 50.6%, against a national average of 46%. There are 3,222 business units in the county deemed to be vulnerable, the fifth highest figure in the state.

When regions and sub regions are examined, the border region is deemed to be the most vulnerable.

Meanwhile, three business representative groups have joined forces to try to help small and medium sector, which has been badly hit.

Neil McDonnell from ISME says they need 15 billion euro so the sector can survive................