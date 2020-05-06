“Community Call” funding announced for 86 groups

Almost €82,000 has been allocated to Donegal under the COVID 19 Emergency Fund from the Department of Rural & Community Development in April to provide support to Community Groups who are directly involved in the Community Call.

Donegal County Council has this morning confirmed funding from the money to 86 Groups throughout the county who are supporting their community through provision of meals, shopping and prescription collection and delivery services, as well as supporting the vulnerable and producing of PPE equipment.

Payment of 50% of the grant awarded will issue to all successful applicants this week.