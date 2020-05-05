Stormont preparing to ease restrictions

Some coronavirus restrictions are being eased from today .

The 2km exercise distance is being extended to 5km, while those cocooning can go out for brief exercise.

Another 16 deaths from Covid-19 were reported in the Republic yesterday, along with 266 new cases.

The Republic will begin a phased reopening on May the 18th.

North of the border, the Stormont Assembly is expecting to publish a plan for reopening Northern Ireland later this week.

A programme for the phased lifting of restrictions is being worked on by the Belfast executive.

They met yesterday for talks and further discussions are planned for the coming days.

First Minister Arlene Foster says the Covid-19 pandemic remains a big problem in the region..........