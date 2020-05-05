International Day of the Midwife marked by INMO

New analysis from the INMO shows over 11,000 babies have been born in Ireland's hospitals since the arrival of COVID-19 in late February.

Based on 2018 figures, the busiest maternity service in Ireland is Rotunda with just over 8,500 births. Letterkenny University Hospital is 10th on the list with just over 1,700 births in 2018.

The figures mark International Day of the Midwife which celebrates and recognises the role of midwives in delivering expert care and supporting women and babies.

There are 1,479 staff midwives working in the public health service. This is below the scientifically recommended ratio of 1 midwife to every 29.5 births.

The INMO is calling on all parties to not only recognise the work done by midwives, but to ensure that staffing levels are set scientifically.

INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, said as COVID-19 puts pressure our health service, midwives are there for mothers and babies, providing care, comfort, advocacy and advice............