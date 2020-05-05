Guidance issued on making and wearing protective masks

The British government's chief scientific adviser says it may be useful to wear masks when it's not possible to socially distance.

Patrick Vallance has told the Commons Health Committee the risk of getting Covid-19 at one metre is about 10 to 30 times higher than at two metres.

Meanwhile, a Letterkenny Surgeon who has helped design a template for home made masks, says it's important that people wear masks correctly if they are to be effective.

Michael Sugrue spoke on today's Nine til Noon Show.........

Guidance in making masks can be viewed HERE