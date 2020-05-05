Gardai investigating criminal damage incidents

Gardai in Donegal are investigating a number of incidents of criminal damage over the past week, with windows broken in Letterkenny and a fence badly damaged in Buncrana.

Meanwhile, a mini-digger was burnt out in an arson attack in Falcarragh.

Between 8pm on Thursday and 5pm on Friday, a mini digger that had been parked in a bog at Upper Dromore, Falcarragh was burnt out. Gardai in Milford are investigating.

Meanwhile, Gardaí in Buncrana are seeking witnesses to an incident of criminal damage that happened at a home in Droim Ard, Millfield in the town at around half past four yesterday morning.

The fence at the home was pulled down and damaged. This is not the first time that this fence has been damaged as it was damaged a couple of times recently in addition to this incident. The damage caused on this occasion was substantial.

Gardai say they are particularly interested in speaking to two males observed in the area around the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, two windows were broken in criminal damage incidents being investigated by gardai in Letterkenny, one at Ashlawn between 6am and 7am last Thursday morning, and the other at Meadowbank Park between 9 o'clock on Friday night and quarter to three on Saturday afternoon.

Contact details -

Buncrana Gardaí 074-9320540

Milford Gardai 074-9153060

Letterkenny Gardai 074-9167100

Garda Confidential line 1800 666 111