Foyle MP and SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has welcomed the announcement of Executive match-funding for City Deals.

Mr Eastwood said that Derry’s City Deal has the potential to transform the North West economy, with a total of £210 million of investment and attracting new jobs.

That's been echoed by Sinn Fein MLA Martina Anderson, who says there is potential to transform not only Derry and Strabane, but the whole North West region.............