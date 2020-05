An extra 200 people are receiving the special Covid-19 payment in Donegal this week, bringing the number of recipients in the county to 22,700.

Nationally, 598,000 people are now receiving the payment, up 7,000 on last week.

The Department of Social Protection will pay out a total of €209.3 million

In addition, 52,000 employers nationally have registered for the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme, which is up from 39,000 at the same time last month.